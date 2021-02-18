1 hour ago

Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, one of the spokespersons of President Akufo-Addo in the ongoing 2020 election petition says the lead Counsel for the petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata has been losing out his arguments at the Supreme Court on the account that most of his arguments are not backed by authorities and case laws.

According to him, it is an undeniable fact that Mr Tsatsu Tsikata is a renowned lawyer of good standing but most of the things he has been saying with regards to this 2020 election petition have been without legal backing except to speak grammar and be repeating himself.

“It is true that Mr Tsikata is a renowned lawyer but what he has been saying in court is not backed by authorities or any case law; it is unacceptable. Most of his submissions in court are mere grammar and repetition of himself,” he posited.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Henry Nana Boakye said Mr Tsikata is only good at relying on his past glory of being one of the young men to pass his LLB at the age of 20 years.

He said this has gotten into his head making him think that he is better than all the judges to the extent that he comes to the Supreme Court with his shoulders high and speak arrogantly to the judges.

“One thing that I think Mr Tsikata is good at is to rely on his past glory . . . he is having a certain feeling that the judges on the petition are not his class in terms of age or he was called to the bar before all of them and even taught some of them in class, and so he is portraying some arrogance and disrespect to the judges,” he asserted.

“If you have noticed, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata in his argument in court raises his shoulders in a manner that shows arrogance and disrespect to the judges. He speaks arrogantly and be dragging issues with the judges. This is not a good thing,” he said.

Touching on the reopening application of the petitioner’s case, the NPP National Youth Organizer said that the lawyers of the petitioner failed to demonstrate in court the essence for the Supreme Court to reopen their case.