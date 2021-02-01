1 hour ago

Lead Counsel for the 2nd Respondent in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, demanded during cross-examination that witness for the petitioner, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, answered his questions without verbose explanations.

In the estimation of the Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, the witness’s explanations to some of the questions amounted to an attempting to lecture the court, rather than answering the questions he was being asked in the witness box.

The first witness of the petitioner was confronted in court Monday with video evidence of some NDC press conferences where he seemingly declared the petitioner a winner of the presidential elections.

Mr. Nketia admitted that he was indeed the one in the video and that “those are my words” but denied declaring John Mahama winner in the tapes played.

According to him, he only expressed his expectations that John Mahama would win the presidential elections on the face of the information available to him at the time.

Mr. Ampaw put it to him that he had by his words “implied that President Mahama had won the elections”.

Mr. Nketia attempted explaining how he arrived at his ‘expectation’.

“… My Lords permit me, in all the 7 parliamentary and presidential elections that have been held in this country before this one the presidential candidate and the political party which wins and controls parliament ends up winning the presidency so I…”

While at it, Mr. Ampaw interjected, demanding that he answers the questions being asked.

“Mr Asiedu Nketia, don’t lecture us, answer the questions, you can’t lecture us”, he said.

Source: 3news