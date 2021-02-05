1 hour ago

The Supreme Court has this afternoon granted the request of the lawyers for the second respondent demanding the apex court to struck out some paragraphs from the witness statement of the petitioner's third witness, Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

Counsel for the second respondents were praying the court to struck out 23 paragraphs out of the 32 paragraphed witness statement of Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

Their case was that those portions of the witness statement was not part of their pleadings and as such was praying the court to struck out.

After a lengthy presentation by both lead counsels of the second respondent and petitioner respectively, Akoto Ampaw and Tsatsu Tsikata, the Justices of the Supreme Court retired into their chamber to deliberate on the arguments made by the two lead counsels before coming out with their verdict.

The Chief Justice Anin Yeboah announced the verdict that the court after deliberations have struck out paragraphs 4,5,6,7 and 18 of the third Plaintiff/Petitioner witness, Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

Rojo Mettle Nunoo was expected to mount the witness box via zoom to begin his cross examination but the objections raised by counsel of the second respondent meant that was not possible.

The court has been adjourned to Monday 8th February,2021 where petitioner's third witness is expected to mount the witness box electronically.