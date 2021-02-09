3 hours ago

Deputy Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei is advising the Supreme Court to ensure Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa mounts the witness box by force.

The NDC top communicator’s comments come after Counsel for the respondents announced they will not be calling any more witnesses after the John Mahama the petitioner had called his 3 witnesses.

Counsel for Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata stood up to oppose their move, insisting that in so far as they submitted witness statements, they cannot withdraw it in the context of the operational Constitutional Instrument.

In an opinion piece sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Alex Asafo Agyei argues that the Supreme Court are also citizens who should be interested in who was legitimately elected President hence should prevail on the EC to mount the witness box.

“In my Opinion, apart from the Constitutional Duty imposed on the Bench as the Appointed Authority in deciding this Petition, they are Originally Citizens of Ghana and Must be Interested in Who was legitimately Elected as the President of the Country they Serve(Ghana).” He wrote.

According to him, the court must ensure the EC mounts the box to clear all doubt about the 2020 election and to avail the EC for questions that remain unanswered via interrogatories.

“This in my view accounts for the more Reasons why Jean Mensah Should be made to Mount the witness Box to Clear and Justify all doubts about the 2020 Elections Results Declarations. Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata and his legal team sought to serve interrogatories on the 1st respondent. The court ruled against it. The position of the bench and the respondents was that it could be done through cross-examination. Why are they now seeking refuge in nebulous arguments? Well, time will tell.” He ended.