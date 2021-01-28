2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has told the Supreme Court that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) was biased towards John Mahama.

The NDC kingpin who has been picked as one of the witnesses by former President John Mahama in the ongoing election petition said: “The Chairperson of 1st Respondent and 1st Respondents are also not required under Article 296 of the Constitution to be ‘biased either by resentment, prejudice or personal dislike’ in exercising any discretionary power, but they are required to exercise such powers ‘in accordance with due process of law’.

“The Chairperson of 1st Respondent, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, allowed herself to be biased by her prejudice in favour of the 2nd Respondent, who appointed her in August 2018 and with whose wife Mrs Jean Adukwie Mensa has a close familial relationship. Mrs Mensa was thus, at all material times in the conduct of her responsibilities, biased by prejudice in favour of the 2nd Respondent and against the Petitioner”.

According to the man known as General Mosquito, "in announcing the various so-called "corrections" and "corrections" of "Corrections", no officer of 1st Respondent engaged in any consultative process involving petitioner..." adding "it is clear that in seeking to justify the new figures put forward in the (EC's) press release of 10th December 2020, one or more officials of 1st respondent made various adjustments to figures of votes cast for various candidates on their own, in the absence of representatives of Petitioner".

Asiedu Nketiah's witness statement was filed on Wednesday, January 27.