2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition case says the respondents are equally at liberty to subpoena the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama to testify personally in court.

Providing his representative’s summary of today’s sitting and what their side intends to do should the petitioner’s legal team subpoena madam Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) to be cross-examined, Mr. Opppong Nkrumah disclosed that there is the likelihood for them to tow a similar path in order to have John Mahama also subpoenaed for cross-examination.

“Depending on what the court decides to do, our senior lawyers will take their next line of action. Indeed, I’ve heard conversations that if they elect to subpoena the EC Chair, maybe, we should also elect to subpoena the petitioner to be brought into the box. I don’t know if they will agree to it at the end of the day, but it is part of the various conversations”, he said on Thursday.

The comment comes on the back of the petitioner’s disagreement to a ruling by the Justices of the Supreme Court who have unanimously upheld an application by the two respondents –the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo– not to have their witnesses testify.

The petitioner’s Counsel, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata has already made the court aware he is unhappy with the decision and is, therefore “applying to reopen our case and on that basis, we are issuing a subpoena addressed to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

“We are of the respectful and humble view that as the court said today, the principle is that you cannot compel a party under these circumstances to adduce evidence”, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told the press.

The Information Minister-designate further ridiculed the former President of abandoning his own case he has filed having attended proceedings only twice since the commencement of the hearing saying “as you have noticed, unlike the petitioner who appears to be abandoning the case because he’s been here twice, we are always here”.

He, however, stated the respondents’ witnesses are ever ready to mount the witness box should the court find it imperative to the final determination of the matter.

“If it becomes necessary, we’ll be happy to mount the box. I keep telling you that Chairman Mac Manu comes here every day prepared. If they [petitioners] cross a threshold, and we have to testify, we’ll do that”.

Meanwhile, John Mahama’s legal team has served notice of seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s ruling not to have the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission mount the witness box.