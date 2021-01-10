3 hours ago

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama, has filed a new motion at the Supreme Court asking the Electoral Commission (EC) to furnish him with all 275 original copies of constituency collation forms for the presidential election.

Mr. Mahama filed the motion through his lawyers on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

This comes on the back of the dismissal of his earlier motion seeking to ask the EC some 12 questions.

Aside from the request for the constituency collation forms, also known as pink sheets, Mr Mahama's motion has five other requests of the EC including the originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets and the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms.

Mr. Mahama also requested for the records of “the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020.”

According to the motion, Mr. Mahama wants:

The originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 9) for all constituencies in Ghana;T

he originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 10) for all constituencies in Ghana;

The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 11) for all regions in Ghana;

The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 12) for all regions in Ghana;

The original of the Declaration of the Presidential Results Form (Form 13);

The records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

At the core of his case, Mr. Mahama argues that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the 2020 polls.

This is because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration of results.

Mr. Mahama is now asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 percent of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37 percent.