1 hour ago

One of the witnesses of former President John Mahama, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo is today appearing before the Anin-Yeboah court via an internet link to testify and be cross-examined by lawyers of the first and second respondents in the 2020 election petition.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo who is the third witness for the petitioner is unable to appear in court in person over health reasons.

Lawyer for the second respondent in the ongoing election petition, Akoto Ampaw, earlier prayed the court to let the witness be ‘policed’ during his cross-examination.

“My Lords, I want to raise a number of issues for your consideration before we address the matter of the witness statement. My Lords, my first concern is whether we have a judicial officer where the witness may be testifying from. He said.

He indicated that this will ensure "there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view”.

Mr Tsikata meanwhile raised no objections to the call and further suggested means that could help expedite the process for the continuation of today's proceedings.

The court is meanwhile currently in session, with Mr Mettle-Nunoo before it via the internet.

Suraya Alidu Malititi