The Supreme Court is expected to hear two applications filed by former President John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner in the ongoing Election 2020 Petition trial.

The Petitioner's two applications are stay proceedings (halt of the trial) and a review application of the Supreme Court's decision delivered on February 11.

The Court on February 11 had unanimously held that it cannot compel the Electoral Commission Chairperson Mrs Jean A. Mensa to testify as well as the witness of the second respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo)

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the Petitioner's lead lawyer, is seeking a review of the decision by the Supreme Court reaffirming the stance of the first respondent (EC Chairperson) not to testify in the ongoing Election Petition trial

He had filed the review application on the grounds that the apex court of the land erred in law when it ruled that the EC boss cannot be compelled to testify.

According to the Petitioner, the error of the Supreme Court has occasioned "a miscarriage of Justice."

Mr Tsikata wanted the Supreme Court to halt proceedings in order to hear the review application.

The Court is also expected on Thursday to listen to oral arguments of lawyers closing addresses.

The Court had ordered lawyers in the Election 2020 Petition trial to file their closing addresses simultaneously by Wednesday February 17.

The Court after hearing respective lawyers closing addresses, would fix a date for judgement.

Mr Mahama had gone to court challenging the validity of the Electoral Commission's declaration that President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo is the winner of 2020 presidential election.

The Petitioner has also accused the Electoral Commission, the first respondent, of vote padding but the Commission has denied that assertion.

Joined in the suit is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the second respondent.

Source: peacefmonline.com