28 minutes ago

Frank Davies, a legal team member of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 2nd Respondent, in the 2020 election petition case, is of the view the decision by Justices of the Supreme to give lawyers of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama another chance to file their witness statements was a very lenient one.

He said, the highest court of the land is a “very busy place for really hard and serious legal work” thus it comes as a surprise that the petitioners were given an opportunity once more to file the statements after failing to do so as earlier instructed.

According to Frank Davies, “the court has been gracious and very lenient to the petitioner because he has been given another opportunity to correct the wrong”.

The petitioner has been ordered to file his witness statements by close of day tomorrow Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

But Mr. Davies said, despite the unexpected decision by the court, his side is ready to face the petitioners squarely during the next adjournment on Thursday, January 28.

“We are all legal practitioners, the Supreme Court is a very busy place. The Supreme Court is not the forum for organized, rehearsed and choreographed theatricals and drama. It is a place for real hard and serious legal work. It is not for flying of literature and dull English devoid of any legal merit. I want to advise my colleagues from the other side that if it hasn’t been broken, don’t attempt to fix it. We are ready for them on Thursday”, he stated.

Source: citifmonline