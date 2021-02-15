6 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has alleged that the several legal gymnastics and winding presentation of the case adopted by the lead counsel of the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata is to buy more time and complete pages of his book.

He claims the renowned Ghanaian lawyer and former law lecturer is writing a book on an election petition in Ghana and has therefore seized the opportunity of being contracted to handle the case to write more pages and chapters.

“It is now I have seen he is no longer representing the interest of John Mahama but his own interest. He is prolonging the case so that he can get more content to finish up his book on the election petition”, he revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm.

He added” there some of the issues I find it difficult to understand but it is now dawning on me he needs more pages of his book though I admit he is a fantastic lawyer. He knows that things will not go in his favour so he is dragging things to get more chapters”.

According to him, reopening of the case and the subpoena are all issues he wants to be captured in the book to make him an authority in the election petition describing it as an interesting intellectual exercise.

In his view, it is needless for lawyers of the petitioners to seek to reopen the case after calling three witnesses who have all testified and have been cross-examined by the counsels of the respondents.