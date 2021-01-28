2 hours ago

Lawyers for John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress have withdrawn their application for stay of proceedings filed at the court pending the court's review of their interrogatories.

The petitioner throw his legal team had wanted to ask the first respondent that is the Electoral Commission some 12 questions even before the substantive matter is heard something which the apex court denied the petitioner.

After the initial ruling by the court, counsels for the petitioner filed an application for stay of proceedings pending the court's ruling on their review.

During today Thursday 28th January,2021 sitting at the Supreme Court, lead counsel for the petitioners Mr Tsastu Tsikata moved for the withdrawal of the application filed on January 21, 2021.

Justices of the Supreme Court accepted his motion to withdrawal the application for stay because by complying with their orders by filing their witness statements the application remains moot.

By the removal of these bottlenecks, it paves the way for the substantive case to begin at the apex court in line with the timelines as stated by C.I 99.

The petitioner is praying the court to annul the results of the 2020 Presidential elections and asks the first respondent to organize a run off between the petition and the first respondent among others.

On Wednesday, the lawyers for the petitioner filed their witness statements with two key witnesses being General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte, the party's aganet at the EC's strong room during the December 2020 polls.