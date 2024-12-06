5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has warned any individual or entity intending to rig the 2024 general election to stop or face serious consequences.

Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nuredeen, told Nhyira FM the party has put in place strong safeguards to thwart any rigging attempts.

He stated that, the NDC will not allow any misbehavior or illegalities on the part of electoral officers to benefit the ruling party.

According to the private legal practitioner, the party is closely watching the actions of electoral authorities and their partners to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

“We have put in place superior counter-rigging strategies and are monitoring every official of the electoral commission and their collaborators. Any EC official who tries any illegalities or breaches the electoral process will have the NDC to contend with. We are monitoring every step of these officials,” he said.

Mr. Nuredeen claims the riggers plan to move certain ballot sheets in ambulances and bullion vans to escape detection. He cautioned that perpetrators of such crimes would not be spared, and that the NDC had placed surveillance on their movements throughout the region.

“Let them be warned that we have our surveillance on the movement of any illegal ballot papers. We have intelligence that such ballot papers will be transported in ambulances and bullion vans,” Mr. Nuredeen stated.

Abass Nuredeen lamented the failure of the electoral commission to discipline some of its officials who violated electoral regulations during the special voting exercise, and urged strong measures to prevent a recurrence.

“We urge the electoral commission not to delay electoral materials to the NDC stronghold to get NDC supporters frustrated. We are calling on the Electoral Commission to respect the CI 127 and ensure that any official who broke the laws during the special voting exercise will be punished.The returning officer for Atwima Nwabiagya, Mr. Kankam, did not allow the NDC agent to sign the form C. The district director of Kwadaso kept BVD machines in her house instead of the police station. The EC must ensure that the challenge observed with indelible ink is not repeated on Saturday,” he stated.

To maintain the integrity of the process, he wants the Electoral Commission to stop employing people who are well-known to be party loyalists.

“We want the EC to ensure that officials who are employed to conduct the elections are not sympathizers of the ruling government, I mean our opponent, as observed in the special voting exercise this week; we will not accept that on Saturday,” he said.