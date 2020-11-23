1 day ago

Award-Winning Music Songstress Wendy Shay together with Renowned Business Mogul Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Group Chairman of The Afro-Arab Group on Saturday 21st staged a cleanup exercise to create Awareness for Peace before during and after the 2020 General elections.

A mammoth crowd including the supporters from National Democratic(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) gathered at Nima Roundabout where the exercise started to join Wendy Shay who also serves as the Peace Ambassador.

Alhaji Salamu affectionately known as One Chairman is also Peace Ambassador For Africa Youth Assembly For Peace And One Young World Ambassador.

"Let me use this medium to Congratulate Wendy Shay and her management for the perfect job done. I'm very excited they choose Nima and Maamobi for this historic event. Most People think the youth in the Zongo communities are violent but this will serve as a signal to the world that we are all one no matter party affiliations".

He furthermore stated that Wendy Shay and Bullet have his full support anytime they will call on him regarding events that will educate the General especially the youth in the country.

The Ayawaso East and North Municipalities were engaged with residents showing praises on Wendy Shay and the Afro-Arab Group Chairman for such laudable initiative.

Wendy Shay on her part expressed her profound gratitude to Alhaji Salamu for the unflinching support he gave them even though they called on him with short notice.

"Bravo to Alhaji Salamu Amadu for love and support he showed to myself and Bullet. We called on him with only two days to the event but he did well and mobilize himself to ensure the program becomes a successful one".

The Afro-Arab Group Chairman is known for his Philanthropic efforts which have seen a collaboration between him and the Bright Addae Foundation.

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr Peter Mireku has not left as well as constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)