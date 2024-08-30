31 minutes ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a renowned Ghanaian football administrator and politician, has expressed his concerns about the upcoming elections in Ghana.

In an interview Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Dr. Tamakloe cited, “I am worried because of the behavior of the Electoral Commission.”

Dr. Tamakloe stated that he knows the Electoral Commissioner very well, adding that the husband of the Commissioner, Charles Mensa, had recently called him to discuss how to have peace during the election. Dr. Tamakloe counseled him to “let your wife do the right thing” because he believes the Electoral Commission is not handling things properly.

Dr. Tamakloe cautioned that “if we are not careful and certain things are not put in place, the Electoral Commission will walk us into disaster. Mind my words, I’m telling you.” He stressed that there are wrongs going on and they must be put right to ensure peace in the country.

Dr. Tamakloe stated the example of transferring a whole group of people from one place to another without their knowledge, which he believes is a wrong move. He urged the Electoral Commission to be serious about ensuring peace in the country.

As the country prepares for the upcoming elections, Dr. Tamakloe’s concerns emphasize the need for fairness, transparency and accountability in the electoral process.