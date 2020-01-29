1 hour ago

On all occasions, since 1992, Ghana's General Elections have always been fraught with tension but we have never failed as citizens to hold the country together before, during & after the polls. Ruling parties have lost elections and handed over peacefully (2000, 2008 & 2016). We are grateful for the political maturity demonstrated by Presidents Rawlings, Kuffuor & Mahama.

The introduction of a one-term president from the 2016 elections was a wake-up call for all politicians to note that there is no automatism in winning a second term in office. The EC over the years has operationalized its legal rights with consensus building. We have never had an EC who thinks the laws are cast in iron and therefore wisdom has no place in implementation.

The emergence of such an EC and our failure as a people to show strong disapproval can only throw the country into chaos. The potential for Ghana's instability as a result of electoral insecurity is anchored on the following:

1. There is strong believe that following pronouncements made by NPP in 2016 and the subsequent removal of EC Charlotte Osei and her team, the current EC Jean Mensah is challenged to keep President Nana Addo in power by hook or crook.

2. The openly partisan nature of Deputy EC Dr B Asare since his University of Ghana days and even in Office as a Deputy EC eats up the credibility of the newly appointed Commission.

3. The frustration & strategic suppression experienced by many during the NIA registration process in many regions heightens fear of targeted voter suppression should a new register be compiled with limited time to election 2020.

4. The cost of queuing over a 40 day period and its impact on national productivity cannot be compared with the cost of whatever we need to do technically to maintain the old register at least for election 2020.

5. The likelihood of voter apathy that can lead to low voter turnout in election 2020 can affect the legitimacy of the elect.

6. Statement by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to the effect that the only way NPP can keep power in 2020 is to create a new voters register is worrying.

7. The creation of an Eminent Advisory Committee on elections without astute former EC Afari Djan paints a suspicious picture.

8. The apparent lack of transparency by the Jean Mensah-led EC as complained by many IPAC members coupled with her inflexible posture begs questions.

9. The security mess experienced during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019 where a strange Force neither controlled by the military high command nor the Inspector-General of Police yet got involved in election security with State backing is a dangerous signal.

If such is replicated at any polling station in 2020, it will just be a trigger for mayhem. The Government's white paper on the Emile Short Commission Report is largely described as sweeping fire under the carpet.

In conclusion, experiencing heightened tension 10 months to a major election is a clear early warning sign that no serious-minded person can take for granted. Bullying tactics, lack of transparency and sometimes churning out absolute untruth by the EC feed into the suspicion mill.

Let's be preventive in our thoughts and never to think of using state machinery to crush dissenting opinion. Best practices all over the world have shown that in situations of mistrust, consensus building is a better approach than a show of power by people in power.

May God continue to make our country great and strong.