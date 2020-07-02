46 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has cited the electoral laws of the country as a barrier to its inability to register people online in the ongoing mass registration exercise.

The exercise, which started June 30, has been characterized by people massing up at registration centres without any regard for COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Concerns have been raised that the country could record a spike in the number of cases if the registration exercise is not well-managed.

Others have asked if it is possible for people to be registered remotely to reduce physical contact.

But the EC says it is not yet possible for them to register online.

Their reason, Head of Public Affairs Slyvia Annor says, is grounded in law.

“Remember that we have a law, we have a law on registration and for that matter we cannot go contrary to that law…the law does not give us the opportunity or the room to register online. We’re not there yet. For now, we have to stick to E.I 91 and E.I 126”, she told Berla Mundi on TV3 New Day.