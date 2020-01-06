1 hour ago

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has called on the youth to embrace peace to ensure a violence-free elections in December.

The minister, of who doubles as the member Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, says the country cannot tolerate any act of violence that will mare the peace and stability of the country.

Speaking during a visit Ayomso Traditional Area to support one of their powerful Festival dubbed Akwasidaekese, he urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians as agents of violence as the country prepares for another general election later this year.

He emphasised on a point that, election 2020 ought to be peaceful than any other elections we have ever held in this Country.

Ghana would be heading to the polls in December to elect a president and members of Parliament.

The December 2020 elections has been described as one of the crucial as it will be fiercely contested between incumbent president and opposition leader John Mahama, who lost the 2016 contest.

Therefore, the youth are advised not to allow themselves to be influence and used by some selfish barbaric politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the 2020 December elections.

He stressed that, as the chairman of the Ahafo Regional Security Council, whoever attempts to cause violence will be arrested and prosecuted irrespective of political color. The audience were so rapturous and commended Hon. Bobie for such piece of advice and his firm point.

The minister stated emphatically that, the president of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very committed in ensuring total progress and development. This vision of the president can only be done in a peaceful environment.

He used the opportunity and advised all chiefs to desist from unfruitful litigation which retards growth and development.

Hon. Bobie urged each and everyone to contribute their quota to make Ahafo Region one of the best in the country. The tens of thousands including courtiers at the Akwasidaekese Festival hailed him for his humility and enthusiasm to work.