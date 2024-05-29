8 hours ago

A UK study reveals that pedestrians are twice as likely to be hit by electric and hybrid vehicles compared to petrol or diesel cars. Discover the reasons behind this increased risk and potential solutions.

Introduction

The Increased Danger of Electric Cars

Quieter Vehicles, Higher Risk

Findings from the UK Study

Accident Data Analysis

Higher Accident Rates for Electric Vehicles

Contributing Factors

Younger Drivers and Vehicle Dynamics

Addressing the Issue

Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

Legislative Measures

Conclusion

A recent study from the UK has found that electric and hybrid vehicles pose a significantly higher risk to pedestrians compared to traditional petrol or diesel vehicles. Published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, the study highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and technical solutions to mitigate this growing issue.According to the study, pedestrians are twice as likely to be hit by electric or hybrid vehicles than by those with internal combustion engines. One key factor is the quieter operation of electric vehicles, which makes them less audible amidst urban noise. This reduced noise level can catch pedestrians off guard, increasing the likelihood of accidents.Led by Phil Edwards from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the research team analyzed accident data from 2013 to 2017. During this period, around 96,000 accidents involving pedestrians were recorded. Diesel or gasoline vehicles were involved in approximately three-quarters of these incidents, while electric or hybrid vehicles accounted for about 2 percent (1,700 accidents).When researchers adjusted these figures for the distance traveled by each type of vehicle, they found that the rate of pedestrian accidents was significantly higher for electric and hybrid vehicles. Specifically, the annual average was 5.16 accidents per 160 million kilometers for electric and hybrid vehicles, compared to 2.40 for petrol and diesel vehicles. Most of these accidents occurred in urban areas.The researchers noted that the data might be influenced by the fact that younger, less experienced drivers are more likely to own electric vehicles. Younger drivers tend to have higher accident rates in general. Additionally, the powerful acceleration and moderate weight of many new electric cars, especially SUVs and sedans, contribute to their increased involvement in accidents.To mitigate these risks, researchers suggest that drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles should be particularly vigilant of pedestrians. Furthermore, implementing technical solutions such as collision avoidance systems and autonomous emergency braking could significantly reduce accident rates.Recognizing the quietness of electric vehicles as a potential hazard, laws now require these vehicles to emit continuous, artificially generated noise. This measure helps blind and partially sighted individuals detect the presence of these vehicles, enhancing overall pedestrian safety.The UK study underscores the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to address the higher pedestrian accident rates associated with electric and hybrid vehicles. By combining driver vigilance with advanced safety technologies and legislative action, the goal is to make roads safer for all users. As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, ensuring their safe integration into urban environments is essential.