1 hour ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued a warning to the public to exercise caution during the rainy season to prevent fire outbreaks.

Contrary to popular belief, the service explains that fire outbreaks, particularly those related to electrical issues, can occur during this period, hence the need for vigilance.

DO1 Alex King Nartey, from the Public Relations Department, clarified that electrical fire outbreaks are still a risk during the rainy season.

He advised that it is prudent for individuals to turn off their electrical gadgets during heavy downpours, as power fluctuations can lead to fires.

"We advise the Ghanaian public to remain vigilant.

"When it rains, switch off your gadgets since power fluctuations can cause fires. Despite common beliefs, we do record fire outbreaks, especially electrical fires, when it rains.

"Therefore, we encourage people to turn off their electrical gadgets when it rains. Sometimes, the rains are accompanied by power fluctuations and outages, which could lead to fires," he stated.

He also warned against standing under trees, billboards, or electric poles during heavy rains, as they can fall and cause damage.

"Electrical poles can be pulled down, and if there is power in the wires and they come into contact with water, electrocution can occur.

"It is crucial to find safe spots and wait until the rains stop. We also advise drivers to steer clear of trees and billboards and to avoid parking in low-lying areas to prevent their vehicles from being swept away by floodwaters," he added.

These remarks were made during an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.