30 minutes ago

The second round of the Ghana Premier League season resumes this weekend with Techiman Eleven Wonders taking on Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Limited fans have now been allowed to attend matches with approved venues being able to accommodate 25% of stadium capacity.

Ahead of the big game against Kotoko, Techiman Eleven Wonders have announced an outrageous GHC50 gate fees for the game raising eyebrows.

But the Chief Executive Officer of the club Albert Commey has justifies why they should charge that much.

Contrary to the usual Kotoko inflation, the CEO says the price hikes is to ensure that limited number of supporters throng to the venue so that they can abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

"One of the measures undertaken is to bring in stewards and also to raise the gate fees in order to prevent a lot of people from coming."he told Light FM

“It’s not about Kotoko coming, but the measures taken to ensure we go according to directives from the FA and not be sanctioned."

“We cannot trust the Police to do the job at the stadium so we have instructed the stewards to do that job” he added.