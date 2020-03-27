1 hour ago

President of Ghana Premier League side Techiman City has called on the government of Ghana to roll out a stimulus package to cushion clubs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in the abrupt end of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2019/2020 league season has been suspended by the government due to the lethal COVID-19 diseases that has literally crippled the world.

Major leagues across the world, entertainment,major sporting events world over have all been halted due to the global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 26,000 lives worldwide with about half a million persons infected.

The club President says clubs are constrained due to the fact that there is no football presently and also monies due them from their TV rights holders StarTimes are yet to be paid.

“Though the players are on a break they have to be paid, Startimes money is yet to hit our account so we are appealing to the government to support us (clubs) financially because the situation at hand is not our fault," Eleven Wonders president Nana Ameyaw told OTEC Fm.

“During the Anas #12 expose, the boys were paid while on break, now the players are on break again due to the COVID-19 outbreak” he said.

Ghana has so far recorded 136 cases of the coronavirus pandemic with four persons dead while one has fully recovered and it remains unclear when the deadly virus will disappear for things to return to normalcy.