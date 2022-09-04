5 hours ago

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzoh, who is currently being investigated over missing excavators has accused the Western Regional Police Command of trying to implicate him in alleged wrongdoing.

Mr. Bonzoh, who has been granted bail after his arrest, said the two police personnel who were sent to protect the excavators last Wednesday and left the excavators without protection after four hours are rather free.

The DCE therefore questioned the Western Regional Police Command why the two police personnel are walking free when he and his two colleagues who invited the police to protect the excavators have been arrested.

“From the benefit of hindsight, I have realised the regional commanded only came here to do a cover-up and not to do any investigation,” the DCE said, speaking to journalists from the site near Teleku Bokazo, where the two excavators were last seen.

“I realised they only wanted to come here so that they can go and issue the statement and say that I am under investigation.

“If the police are truly interested in getting to the bottom of this matter, they know who to go and investigate,” Mr. Bonzoh added.

Source: citifmonline