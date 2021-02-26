33 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have appointed former Ghana player Nii Odartey Lamptey as their interim coach with immediate effect.

The club on Thursday announced the departure of their entire technical team with head coach Yaw Acheampong, his assistant coach Felix Aboagye and goalkeepers trainer Nana Mbrah.

Elmina Sharks have like many other Ghana Premier League clubs are in dire financial situation similar to their recent league form.

Nii Odartey Lamptey who owns Glow Lamp Academy which is situated in Elmina will take charge of the team till the club finds a substantive head coach.

The former PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa, Anderlecht midfielder will play his first game as coach of Elmina Sharks against his former side Asante Kotoko.