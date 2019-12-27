32 minutes ago

Elmira Sharks have announced that their exciting winger Benjamin Tweneboah has extended his stay with the club.

The player whose contract expired some months ago has penned a two year deal with the Elmina based side.

In a statement released by the club it states.

We're delighted to announce that our top marksman and playmaker, Tweneboa Benjamin has renewed his contract with us.

Speaking to Sharks Media, Tweneboah said, “I am finally happy to put the issue of contracts behind me and to go into the new season fully committed.

Sharks is now part of my family and I am happy to play a part of the team's forward match”