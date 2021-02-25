2 hours ago

Troubled Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have parted ways with their technical team with the departures of head coach Yaw Acheampong his assistant Felix Aboagye and goalkeepers trainer Nana Mbrah.

The club has been in dire financial difficulties following the absence of club owner and financier Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom who is in the USA for medical care.

Not long ago, disgruntled Yaw Acheampong came out to let the whole world know the damning financial position of the club who owed players for months and also his technical team.

Its not surprising the club has parted ways with its coaching team at this difficult time when they are struggling in the domestic league.

The club began the season in brilliant fashion but are now closer to the base of the league lying 14th with a paltry 17 points with relegation battle looming large.

