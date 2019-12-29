1 hour ago

What a way to announce himself in the Ghana Premier League 2019/2020 season as Suraj Ibrahim went into the record books as the first player to be sent off on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League season.

The right full back was sent of for two yellow card offences in his side's two nil defeat against Bechem United.

He got his first yellow card before the 30th minute mark before committing another foul in the 37th minute that resulted in his sending off .

He sets the unenviable record as the first player to be sent off in the Ghana Premier League season but it also coast his team as they lost.

Goals from Kwadwo Asamoah and Prince Adu Kwabena gave Bechem United all three points in the oprning day at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.