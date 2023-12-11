4 hours ago

Explore the pixelated realm of Elon Musk's gaming journey, from his first creation "Blastar" at 12 to his late-night rendezvous with "Elden Ring." Delve into Musk's aversion to GTA 6, his affinity for Overwatch, and how video games have shaped his multifaceted tech empire.

Behind the scenes of rockets and electric cars, Elon Musk, the tech luminary, harbors a deep affinity for the world of video games. In this digital odyssey, we uncover Musk's gaming saga, from the inception of his first creation at 12 to his nocturnal exploits with "Elden Ring." Beyond the pixels, Musk's gaming choices offer a unique lens into the mind of a visionary entrepreneur.Elon Musk's love affair with video games dates back to his early teens. At the tender age of 12, Musk birthed his first technological creation – a video game named "Blastar." This pixelated genesis set the stage for Musk's enduring relationship with the gaming universe.In a surprising twist, Musk, in a post on X, declared his disinterest in the highly anticipated GTA 6, slated for a 2025 release. The aversion, he revealed, stems from a reluctance to engage in virtual criminal acts, showcasing Musk's distinctive moral stance even in the digital realm.While shunning GTA, Musk has showcased a penchant for other video game realms. Musk's biography unfolds a tale of him staying awake until the wee hours, delving into the mystical landscapes of "Elden Ring." Additionally, his dalliance with "Overwatch" is interwoven with a custom suit crafted by his ex-girlfriend, Amber Heard, adding a personal touch to his gaming endeavors.Musk's fascination extends beyond gameplay; the sci-fi aesthetics of "Cyberpunk 2077" left an indelible mark. The dystopian universe of Cyberpunk served as inspiration for the design ethos of Tesla's iconic Cybertruck, showcasing the cross-pollination of Musk's interests and his tech empire's endeavors.In a unique twist, Musk attributes his growth as a CEO to the strategic challenges posed by the video game "Battle of Pylotopia." The game, designed to remove sensitivity and enhance decision-making, became a cerebral exercise for Musk, even infiltrating his dreams. Tesla once incorporated the game into Model 3 screens, only to disable it after regulatory scrutiny.Elon Musk's journey through the pixelated landscapes of video games unveils a narrative rich in diversity. From his humble beginnings with "Blastar" to navigating the complex moral choices of gaming, Musk's digital escapades provide a glimpse into the intricate interplay between technology, creativity, and personal growth. As Musk continues to shape the future, his unique relationship with video games adds yet another layer to the enigma of this tech visionary.