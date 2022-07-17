Vice-captain of the Black Maidens Elshaddai Acheampong has joined Cypriot side Apollon FC on a three-year contract.
She is expected to prominently feature for his new side in the 2022/2023 Women's UEFA Champions League
Elshaddai Acheampong was a league Champion and top scorer in the 2021/22 India Women’s League for Indian Karela Women’s League as she played for Gokulam FC.
She scored 39 goals in 9 games and won the top scorer of the competition as her club emerged champions.
She will also play for Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup later this year.
Comments