52 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Elton Ofoi Acolatse was on target once again for his Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated the Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva at their own backyard by 4-2 but the Ghanaian attacker was in great form as he scored twice.

It was the away side who opened the scores in the 5th minute through Leon Bailey before Elton Acolatse equalized for the home side six minutes later to make it 1-1.

Acolatse shot the home side in front in the 25th minute before an own goal from Or Dadya made it 2-2 for Bayer Leverkusen.

Leon Bailey gave the away side a 3-2 lead in the 75th minute before Florian Wirtz added a late goal in the 88th minute.

Its the second time the Dutch-born Ghanaian forward has scored in the Europa league with all the goals being two brace.

Acolatse has scored four goals so far in the Europa League.