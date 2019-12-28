40 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian winger Elton Acolatse has been starring for his side Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

His team have had great performances against Racing Genk, Club Brugge and Antwerp in the last few weeks.

After two back to back defeats against Zulte Waregem, things went wrong on the field again when they faced Waasland-Beveren.

According to the winger, STVV does not seem capable of making a fixture in those less attractive matches and creating the necessary openings.

"We worked hard not to concede a goal and had the most ball possession in the first half," said Elton Acolatse after the painful 1-0 defeat at the penultimate Jupiler Pro League.

"The way it happens anyway is very sour." At a kick to Badi Badinbanga's goal, Daniel Schmidt fired the ball and Stefan Milosevic slotted home.

After the break, STVV was unable to create the necessary openings to create any danger or level the scores.

“I don't think it's just the fault of the goalkeeper, but of the whole team. If we had followed better, that would not have happened " notes Acolatse.

"As a team we worked hard enough, but due to a lack of opportunities we were unable to hurt Waasland-Beveren."

For example, STVV is entering the winter break with a 23 out of 63 points which smacks of an underwhelming season compared to the previous one.

Last season they finished just outside of Play-off 1. The relapse is quite damning this season in eleventh place. The sixth placed team already has eleven points more.