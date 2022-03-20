2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Elvis Amoh scored the only goal of the game as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Weidner Field to continue the club’s positive start to the new season.

The game opened quietly, but Monterey Bay almost took the lead in the 21st minute when the ball came to Arun Basuljevic in the left side of the box after Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell had denied Seku Conneh, only for Basuljevic’s effort from a tight angle to skip across the face of goal and away to safety.

The Switchbacks took the lead five minutes before halftime, however, as Hadji Barry played provider, picking up possession on the left side just outside the penalty area before creating space near the byline for a low cross that Amoh put away at the near post.

The 2021 Championship MVP almost added his name to the scoresheet four minutes later as his first-time shot from 12 yards was blocked by Monterey Bay’s Morey Doner.

Colorado Springs continued to control the MBFC attack after its first-half chance, though, and with 25 minutes to go the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Mobi Fehr was shown his second yellow card of the game.

Barry had another chance to bag his first goal of 2022 with 13 minutes to go but was denied by a fine low save from Dominican Republic international Rafael Diaz.

There would be no comeback from Monterey Bay, though, as Colorado Springs won back-to-back games to start a season for the first time since 2016.

GOAL BELOW:

