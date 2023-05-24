1 hour ago

Elvis Amoh, the talented Ghanaian forward, made a triumphant return from injury, showcasing his exceptional skills and maintaining his impressive performance at Hartford Athletic.

In their latest match at the Trinity Health Stadium, Amoh found the back of the net for the third time in just six appearances in the United States second-tier league.

Taking on Loudoun United, Hartford Athletic displayed their dominance, securing a convincing 2-0 victory.

Amoh, formerly a prominent striker for Asante Kotoko, played a crucial role in this triumph, coming off the bench in the 58th minute and scoring the team's second goal with a well-executed spotkick in the 65th minute.

The Green and Blues set the tone early in the game, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. Juan Pablo Torres unleashed a powerful shot that deflected off a Loudoun defender, eventually floating into the open net.

Kyle Edwards deserves credit for setting up the opportunity in the box, contributing to Hartford's impressive offensive display.

Amoh's return to the field was met with anticipation, and he certainly did not disappoint.

His goal-scoring prowess and impactful performance have undoubtedly contributed to his team's success, adding another chapter to his fast start at Hartford Athletic.

Fans and teammates alike eagerly await his future contributions as the season progresses.