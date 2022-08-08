3 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu scored on his debut for Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv over the weekend.

Botev (Plovdiv) prevailed 2:1 over Nea Salamina in a control match played in front of over 500 spectators at the base in Komatevo.

The "yellow and black" had a very difficult time reaching success, as the Cypriot team gave serious resistance to the people of Plovdiv but new signing Elvis Manu scored his debut goal.

In the 6th minute, the visitors Salamina made a fatal mistake when returning the ball to the goalkeeper, Antoine Baroin intercepted the pass and scored to make it 1:0.

Two shots on Botev's goal followed, and the "canaries" responded with an inaccurate shot by Reda Rabei. In the 26th minute, Vladislav Klimovic scored a very nice goal, signing off with a side scissors from close range.

The "yellow and black" fans demonstrated once again that they have an affinity for beautiful football and applauded the visiting team's goal.

Two minutes later, Klimovic came close to scoring his second, but his shot from 20 meters went inches wide of the post.

In the 50th minute, Hidayet Hankic deflected a dangerous shot by Juan Felipe.

In the 61st minute, a long shot by Eto'o was cleared by the visitors' guard.

In the 70th minute, Klimovic, who was most active for Nea Salamina, was alone against Argilaski, but he shot weakly and the goalkeeper caught it.

In the 85th minute, Elvis Manu shone with his debut goal for Botev. The attacker took advantage of a knock-down ball in the guests' penalty area and scored to give his side a 2-1 win on his debut.