It has emerged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in parliament who reported to the chamber earlier than the stipulated time on Friday, January 15, 2021, did so around 3 am while their children were still fast asleep contrary to the time that was earlier communicated

According National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Tamale Central, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, staff of Parliament confided in him that the NPP MPs were they as early as 2am than people were made to believe.

“What I saw in the chamber was embarrassing. They were here by 3am and I’m surprised. Journalists reported that it was 4am but one of the staff here told me they came at 3am. Some of them were here 3am which means they left home at 2am which is very irresponsible” he stated.

NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) stormed Parliament six (6) hours earlier on Friday morning to occupy the seats on the right side of the Speaker, which is reserved for the Majority party, clad in their celebration attires as they await the final verdict by Speaker Alban Bagbin at 10 am.

Photos of the Members of Parliament flooded social media, showing many of them resting in their seats and sleeping off the spare time they had on their hands.

Speaking in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, Hon. Murtala Mohammed wondered why the NPP will take the risk of leaving their homes and their families at dawn

“Some of them I know they have kids. They left them at home and by 2am they had left home. The kids will wake up and be asking of their whereabouts. How embarrassing is that? Just because they want to come and sit here. Parliament doesn’t work at 3am so it’s very irresponsible”, Hon. Murtala Mohammed stated.