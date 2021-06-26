43 minutes ago

Exciting Ghanaian female footballer, Emelia Lokko has joined AS Police of Niger to take part in the first edition of the 2021 West African Women’s Champions League in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from July 17 to 30.

The former Elmina Sea Lions winger and striker who loves goals said she is ready to play in the international competition and go on to shine.

She told Yours Truly her drive is to score for her new club to become champions of the new competition.

Emelia Lokko said female football is the emerging entertainment and business in Africa.

She commended the West African Football Union (WAFU) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the new competition and hoped to win.

AS Police of Niger has poached a number of Ghanaian players as they hope to win the event.

The clubs taking part in the continental competition are US Forces Armees of Burkina Faso, Rivers Angels of Nigeria, Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana, Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa, AS Police of Niger and Amis du Monde of Togo.

By Sammy Heywood Okine