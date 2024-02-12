3 hours ago

Equatorial Guinea's captain, Emilio Nsue, emerged as the top scorer of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, securing the prestigious PUMA Golden Boot award despite his team's round of 16 exit.

Nsue kicked off the tournament in spectacular fashion, delivering a remarkable performance for the Nzalang Nacional by scoring the tournament’s first and only hat-trick against Guinea Bissau in the second round of matches.

Continuing his goal-scoring spree, the forward showcased his prowess by netting a brace against the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, during Equatorial Guinea's impressive 4-0 victory in the final round of group games.

With his outstanding performances, Nsue clinched the PUMA Golden Boot award, joining an elite list of goal scorers in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, including Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Vincent Aboubakar, and Odion Ighalo.

Close behind Nsue in the race for the top scorer title was Angola’s Jacinto Dala, who tallied four goals throughout the tournament, showcasing the remarkable talent and competitive spirit displayed by African footballers on the grand stage of AFCON.