1 hour ago

Former Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor, has stressed the importance of the right mentality for the Black Stars as they face Egypt in their second game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following a disappointing loss to Cape Verde in their opening match, Ghana aims to bounce back and improve their chances in the tournament.

Adebayor, in his assessment, acknowledged the technical prowess of the team but pointed out the need for the players to approach the game with the right mindset.

He emphasized that, in tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations, tactical and technical abilities alone are insufficient.

Instead, the crucial elements are the players' mentality, enthusiasm, and understanding that they are representing their country.

Ghana faces Egypt in a crucial match where a positive result is imperative for their progression in the tournament.

Adebayor's insights highlight the significance of mental strength and team spirit in navigating the challenges of top-tier competitions like the AFCON.