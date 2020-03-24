1 hour ago

Togolese International Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has been left stranded in Benin after his attempts to reach Ghana was halted since he has been quarantined in Benin.

With the novel coronavirus biting hard in Africa, Benin who have now recorded two cases till now have decided to quarantine every person who enters the country on a mandatory quarantine for at least 14 days.

Adebayor who is normally domiciled in one of his numerous properties in Ghana was on his way to his homeland Togo from Benin where he would have continued to Ghana.

But his plans have been greatly altered since he will have to be quarantined in Benin for the next fortnight although he has not tested positive for the coronavirus disease before he can leave the country.

This forms measures that are being adopted to stop the spread of the virus into reaching community spread levels which will place a toll on the health sector in Benin.

Nowadays the former Arsenal and Manchester City striker plays in the South American country of Paraguay where he plays for Club Olimpia.

The well traveled striker joined the South American side as a free agent from Turkish outfit Kayserispor.