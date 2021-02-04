1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has joined International Allies, relaunching his career with the struggling Tema side.

Allies have been busy on the transfer market working extremely hard to augment their squad to survive in the 2020/21 season.

The central defender parted ways with the clubs after the expiration of his contract with the Ghanaian giants.

Inter Allies have already secured the services of former Asante Kotoko striker, Richard Arthur.

Badu joined Kotoko from Phar Rangers in the 2018/19 season. His days with Kotoko was marked with exceptional performances.

Agyemang Badu is good interceptor of the ball, while also brainy in possession to keep the game in its simplicity to cushion his team to victory.

His inclusion in the Inter Allies team is expected to solve the porous defence of the Eleven is to One side who are at the bottom of the League.