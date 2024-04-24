2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has rallied for extensive backing for Dreams FC ahead of their crucial second-leg encounter against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Agyemang-Badu has been deeply impressed by Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the competition during their inaugural season, culminating in a semi-final appearance and now pushing for a spot in the final.

After a deadlock in the first leg held in Cairo, all eyes are now on the upcoming clash scheduled for this Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a bid to mobilize support, Dreams FC has made a bold move by opening the popular and center-line stands of the stadium to fans for free, while tickets for other sections are available at affordable prices of GHC 20 and GHC 50.

This decision has received widespread acclaim, including from Agyemang-Badu, who emphasized the significance of the occasion. "This is a momentous occasion for Dreams FC, and it’s crucial that we give them every chance to succeed," he expressed.

"Their journey to the semi-finals marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, and it’s only fitting that we do everything in our power to support them," Agyemang-Badu added.

Dreams FC stands on the brink of history, with a win securing their passage to the final. However, a scoring draw would favor the Egyptian giants, Zamalek, in qualifying.

With the support of passionate fans and the collective belief in their capabilities, Dreams FC aims to overcome this hurdle and continue their fairy-tale run in the CAF Confederation Cup.