28 minutes ago

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has voiced concerns that the Black Stars are gradually losing their identity on the global stage.

Agyemang-Badu's remarks come in the wake of Ghana's 1-1 draw against Niger in their second Group F game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The result leaves the Black Stars, who are aiming for their fifth continental title, in third place with just one point after two matches.

Reflecting on the team's recent performance, Agyemang-Badu, a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, expressed his worry about the team’s decline, noting that the Black Stars are losing their global recognition and playing style.

"I am sad. For those of us who still love and follow Ghana football, it is very disheartening," he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"The most concerning thing is that we are gradually losing our biggest identity in the world. It is very troubling for us."

He continued, "Looking at the matches we have played, it seems like the national team's style of play is fading or is no longer there.

We urge the management to have a discussion with the senior players because the current direction is not promising."

Agyemang-Badu highlighted how, in previous years, Ghanaian fans never doubted the team's ability to qualify for tournaments.

He lamented the gradual decline from being considered contenders for titles to struggling even at the group stages of major competitions.

"Some years back, when we played qualifiers, Ghanaians did not worry about it. They were confident these players would reach the final or win the trophy.

We went from finals to semifinals, then to quarterfinals, and now, qualification itself is becoming problematic for us," he added.

Ghana began their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Angola.

Head coach Otto Addo and his squad will aim for their first victory when they face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in a doubleheader scheduled for October.