Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced strong support for Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, commending his approach and the potential he sees in the team's development under Addo's leadership.

Agyemang-Badu, who enjoyed a notable career with Udinese, has praised Addo's efforts in assembling a capable squad to enhance the team's performance.

He highlighted the team's recent performances against Mali and the Central African Republic as promising signs of progress and a solid foundation for future success.

“He's bringing in new good guys. There are a lot of lapses in the team. That one, we can’t run away from that. He's well experienced,” Agyemang-Badu told Joy Sports.

“This is the second coming. He knows where he needs to beef up. We will support him. I mean, I'm a fan of him. Let me tell you that for a fact. I think he will build a good team for us.”

Agyemang-Badu also emphasized the importance of decisiveness and firmness in Addo's role, advising the coach to remain tough and make decisions that will benefit both him and the team.

“He should be very tough like how he is as usual. Take decisions that he thinks will help him and help the team. That's the most important thing,” he said.

The Black Stars are gearing up for their next major challenge, the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign in September.

The team aims to secure their place in the continental tournament and make a strong impression.

Addo's strategic approach and the new additions to the squad will be critical as Ghana navigates the qualification process and strives for success in the upcoming AFCON.