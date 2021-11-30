3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has sealed a transfer move to lower tier Spanish side Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada ahead of the winter transfer window.

The towering defender has signed a two year deal with the Segunda Division side after departing Division One side Inter Allies.

He played for Inter Allies last season in the second round of the Ghana Premier League but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada is a little team that plays in a 5,400 capacity stadium named after Liverpool icon Estadio Fernando Torres based in Fuenlabrada.

The 25 year old center back joined Asante Kotoko from division one league side Phar Rangers in the 2018/2019 league season but departed the club as a free agent in November 2020.

He made 12 appearances in 14 league games for the porcupine warriors in the 2019/2020 league season which was cancelled.

The team gained promotion to the Segunda division in June 2019.