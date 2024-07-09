5 hours ago

Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi is poised to join Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, having departed Accra for Kumasi to finalize his move.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has been in negotiations with the Porcupine Warriors since the conclusion of last season, and an agreement has now been reached.

Antwi is scheduled to undergo a mandatory medical examination this morning in Kumasi before formally signing a three-year contract with the club. Upon completion of all paperwork, he is expected to be unveiled swiftly by Asante Kotoko.

His arrival marks the third signing for Kotoko in this transfer window, following the acquisitions of Sudanese players Esmat Hassabalbagi and AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.

Antwi, formerly of Great Olympics, adds depth and skill to Kotoko's midfield under the stewardship of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who continues the rebuilding process after a significant squad overhaul.

Notably, Asante Kotoko has seen the departure of over twenty players, including captain Danlad Ibrahim and influential midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

The club has also been linked with potential moves for goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and defender Kwadwo Amoako, as they prepare for the upcoming season and continental campaigns.

Antwi is set to begin training with Asante Kotoko this week, eager to contribute to the club's ambitions both domestically and in continental competitions.