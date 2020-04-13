4 hours ago

Emmanuel Boateng and his teammates at Hapoel Tel Aviv were unable to train last Sunday despite trying to employ guidelines to limit the number of players at the grounds.

The team had announced on Saturday that they will divide the squad into two with some training at the gym and others on the pitch but were stopped by the health ministry.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's plan to return to training was canceled after its publication in Israeli newspaper ONE.

A statement from the club was published on their website after they were denied access to train amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The team planned to return to a limited format of training, where each player was to have a personal training session with the fitness coach at a separate hour. However, following the clarifications we received, it was decided that the plan would be postponed until new guidelines were received from the Ministry of Health allowing this. Wishing good health to all the people of Israel and hoping for a quick return to routine, ”the club's statement said.

Remember, last Saturday it was announced in ONE that almost a month after training in the Khodorov compound ceased, Hapoel Tel Aviv will return to training tomorrow in a special Corona format when the players received a training program for the coming week.

As part of the plan rejected at this stage, all training was to be done with a mask, as Israeli citizens are obliged to do and gloves. However, following the publication, the Reds received clarifications that they could not.