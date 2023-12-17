2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has taken to social media to share his reaction to his goal for Rio Ave in the recent clash with FC Vizela in the Portuguese Liga.

Boateng, 27, expressed positivity despite facing a one-goal deficit, emphasizing the value of slow progress.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "SLOW PROGRESS IS BETTER THAN NO PROGRESS, Let’s stay positive 💪🏿💪🏿🙏🏿 🦁 até o fim💚🤲🤲 Abotr3."

Boateng played a pivotal role in Rio Ave's comeback, scoring the equalizer in the 72nd minute of the matchday 14 fixture, which concluded in a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

This goal marked his third in the current campaign, and he has also provided one assist in 10 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight.

The game's dynamic shifted when Vizela's Samuel Essende scored an acrobatic goal just ten minutes into the second half.

Boateng's moment came when he expertly connected with a pass from defender Costinha.

Executing a flawless header, Boateng capitalized on Costinha's right-wing cross, securing a beautiful goal that leveled the score.

Despite receiving a yellow card in the first half, Boateng's impact in the match showcased his significance to the Rio Ave squad and their pursuit of success in the Liga Portugal.