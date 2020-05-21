2 hours ago

In recent weeks there has been a brewing storm between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Esperance de Tunis about a $180,000 debt owed Esperance by Kotoko.

FIFA had to intervene by ordering the Kumasi based club to settle the debts else they will incur a transfer ban.

The debts have been settled amicably between the two clubs but the antagonist in the whole story is Emmanuel Clottey.

Troubled Great Olympics striker Emmanuel Clottey has revealed how he ended up at Asante Kotoko in 2015 despite having a valid and binding contract with Esperance de Tunis.

“I had come to watch a game at Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium when I was contacted by officials of Kotoko. I was asked by Kotoko if I was a free agent, but I told them I wasn’t. I told Mr Opoku Nti and Alhaji Lamin,” he told Kumasi based Fox FM.

“I had an injury during my loan season in Dubai. I wasn’t even part of the Esperance squad for the start of the season, so I reported to my agent to ask for a return ticket.”

It was during that time Kotoko requested for my signature to help them in the CAF Champions League. I gave them the contact of my agent to deal with. I didn’t hear from them again after giving them my agent’s contact.”

The former Ghana Premier League goal king joined the North African side in 2012 after a good spell in the CAF Champions League.