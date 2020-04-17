8 minutes ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has empathized with Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the FIFA fine of $240,000 imposed on the club.

The Kumasi based club have been ordered by the world governing body to settle their indebtedness to Tunisian giants Esperance over the illegal signing of Emmanuel Clottey in 2015.

Cottey has taken the matter to the Accra High Court Financial Division Two to compel Kotoko to pay the fine imposed on him.

Nana Oduro Sarfo says that Emmanuel Clottey wanted him to testify as his witness against Kotoko but he declined

"You know Emmanuel Clottey is my son and I know a lot about this issue" he told Asempa Fm

"Its Clottey's brother who is a lawyer who took Kotoko to court and they even told me to testify for them in court but I refused because football matters are not fought in court."

The Executive Council member has advise Kotoko in his personal capacity as a football person on ways the FA can help them.

"I'm not talking as an authority but on my own. Despite the fact the FA forwarded the letter to Kotoko we do not know their strength and If they write to us for help why not we can offer them help."

"Until they write to the GFA as the head of football matters in the country then we can take it from there" he added.

Kotoko have until 10th May 2020 to pay the money or face further sanctions from FIFA.