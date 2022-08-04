33 minutes ago

Ghana’s Emmanuel Commey gave a good account of himself at the ongoing Commonwealth Games when he beat Gary Nuopula and Vicky Wu 4-0 respectively. These wins have propelled him to the next round of the competition.

“I am happy with my performance so far and I hope to continue with my good show” Emmanuel Commey.

“I’m using this tournament as preparation for the Africa Games to be held in Ghana next year and also to prepare for the Olympics Games 2024 qualifiers” Emmanuel Commey

Emmanuel Commey will partner with Millicent Ankude in the mixed doubles category

By: Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah, Ghana Table Tennis Association